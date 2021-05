A total of seven British nationals are amongst the suspects arrested in two recent busts to stop traffickers who the authorities believe had been supplying drugs to the UK.

Guardia Civil seized a large haul of drugs after a suspicious package being sent to Britain in the post was intercepted at Alicante-Elche airport.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com