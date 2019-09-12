A 36-YEAR-OLD Romanian doorman – Sebastian, who works at Jokers nightclub, on the corner of Calle Fillipinas and Calle Lepanto, was shot in the calf on Tuesday night.
An altercation took place just before midnight, when a 46-year-old British man and his friend tried entering the club, but visibly intoxicated were denied entry.
Briton shoots club doorman
