The annual black flag awards have been issued by environmental association Ecologistas en Acción for mistreatment of the coastline around Spain.

In the Levante area, Alicante province has got off lightly – but Murcia region has been hammered for the worsening condition of the Mar Menor.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com