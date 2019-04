A NEW connection between the A-31 Alicante-Madrid motorway and the A-33 towards Valencia, bypassing Font de la Figuera, has been opened by the ministry for public works.

This 3.2 kilometre stretch and replaces the existing narrow road between the A-31 and the N-344, which has been the scene of numerous accidents that have injured and killed motorists over the last few decades.

