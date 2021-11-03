3,000 lives saved by the jab

An investigation has found that ‘3,000 lives have been saved’ in the Valencia region alone by the vaccines administered against Covid-19.

The study was carried out by experts working for the regional government’s Covid-19 investigation team.

Director general for analysis and public policy, Ana Berenguer said: “The evolution of the pandemic has changed radically in the Valencia region in recent months thanks to the vaccination programme.”

