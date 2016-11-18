EU visa waiver expected ‘before Brexit’

Under the US-style system, Britons could have to pay to enter Spain and other EU Schengen countries

Britons travelling to Spain could face a fee under the EU visa waiver programme (Photo: EFE)

BRITISH nationals could soon have to pay extra to enter Spain. The EU is considering the introduction of a scheme similar to the US visa waiver programme which would affect anyone attempting to enter a Schengen zone country from outside.

  1. Poor old Europe – they need every penny they can get to prop up their failing Euro. Hope the Visa entry fee is reciprocated and we can charge Europeans £10 to enter the UK, oh, and make sure they pay for any medical care they receive.

