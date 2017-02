Uncertainty looms as socialist Maria Isabel López is set to take over following post-election agreement between two left-wing parties at loggerheads

By Richard Torné

Turre’s Martin Morales officially stepped down as mayor last week following 20 months of turmoil involving a fragile coalition with the Socialist PSOE party.

Sr Morales, from the left-wing Somos Turre party, submitted his resignation at an extraordinary plenary session last Thursday (February 16). His successor Maria Isabel López was expected to take over as mayor at a swearing in ceremony on Wednesday (February 22).