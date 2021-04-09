UK extends support for vulnerable Britons applying for residency in Spain

THE UK government is extending support for potentially at-risk groups – including pensioners, disabled people and those with language difficulties who live in Europe – by continuing the activity of the UK Nationals Support Fund (UKNSF) and supplementing it with an additional £1 million.

The UKNSF provides funds to eight organisations to support UK nationals who need assistance with their residency applications.

In the Valencia region they can contact Babelia via their website; on email at info@asociacionbabelia.org; and on their helpline 865 820 229 available Monday to Friday from 09.00 to 14.00.

