A 96-year-old woman has died in hospital after she was savaged by two mastiffs in Alguazas in Murcia.

In an official statement from the town hall, mayor José Gabriel García Bernabé lamented the death of Josefa Bravo, ‘our neighbour who was attacked this week by two dogs in El Paraje’ and expressed ‘sincere condolences to her family’.

He said the incident which occurred last Tuesday ‘intolerable’.

