PM promises huge investment to alleviate the water shortage

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited Torrevieja’s desalination plant on Wednesday and highlighted the ‘firm commitment of the government to guarantee the supply of water for the whole country and to combat drought’.

With a ‘drought emergency’ set to be declared for the south of Alicante province and Murcia region, Sr Sánchez noted that water shortages and ‘mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change’ were one of the biggest challenges facing the country.

Sr Sánchez announced that the government will spend €23 billion over the next four years ‘to face up to drought scenarios’.

