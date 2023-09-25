Passengers hit by airport strike action

Long queues formed as passengers tried to access the departure area security-check zone at Alicante-Elche airport at the weekend.

The CCOO union noted that the strike by private security staff had led to the temporary ‘collapse’ of the procedure.

As reported by Costa Blanca News, employees from Ilunion Seguridad are staging partial stoppages on September 22, 23, 24, 26, 29 and 30.

Two hour-long periods on each of the strike days have been selected – between 08.45 and 09.45; and from 18.00 to 19.00.

