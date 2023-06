The Socialist party (PSOE) has said it will not abstain in an investiture session vote in the regional parliament in order to allow the Partido Popular (PP) to rule as a minority government.

PSOE spokesman Arcadi España said that ‘no Socialist would understand’ any such move on their part.

Their decision means far-right party Vox is set to end up in – or heavily influencing – the next Valencia government.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News