A suitcase stolen from two British tourists on their way to Alicante-Elche airport was recovered almost immediately by the National Police.

According to a spokesman for the force, the victims were waiting near the bus station in Alicante city before heading to the airport when a young man approached them and wrestled the suitcase from the woman.

A passing taxi driver witnessed the incident and immediately called the police telephone number 091.

