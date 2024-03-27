Improvements ‘ready for the summer’

The second phase of renovating Avenida de las Naciones in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales is due to finish in early May, having got underway a few weeks ago, revealed councillor for works and services Jesús Martínez.

This will avoid the project causing disruption in the busy summer months, he said.

The improvements to this section will complete a thorough renovation of one of the busiest streets in the municipality, which is lined with many hospitality, retail and services businesses.

