Five year wait for budget almost over

After five years of successive councils in Orihuela being unable to reach a consensus to pass a budget, the Partido Popular (PP)-Vox coalition’s local government committee (JGL) has approved plans which should be put to a full council vote next month.

Mayor Pepe Vegara said the decision made last Friday was important because, ‘since 2018 we have found services without a contract, payments being delayed, lack of investments and insufficient internal structure’.

