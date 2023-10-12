Big hopes for bank holiday weekend

Some resort towns on the Costa Blanca are ‘practically fully booked’ for the Fiesta del Pilar bank holiday weekend, which starts today (Thursday), according to hoteliers’ association Hosbec.

With warm sunny weather forecast, Calpe has 95.9% of its rooms booked and Benidorm is 94% full, according to data provided on Tuesday.

A Hosbec spokesperson noted that with Spain’s national holiday falling on a Thursday, ‘it has allowed many people to take the Friday off and increase the length of their stays’.

