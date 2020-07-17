Benidorm beach booking begins

THE LONG-awaited online beach booking system for Benidorm is up and running, although at the moment only applicable for Levante and not Poniente or Mal Pas beaches.

From today (Friday, July 17) users will only be able to access the beach if they have pre-booked either online or via the mobile app and produce a QR reservation code.

Alternatively, for those with no online or Wi-Fi access, they can physically go to one of three booking stations along the length of Levante beach – one at either end and another at the end of Avenida Europa beside the Cimbel hotel.

