Oliva’s new GP surgery work to start in just over a year

ANOTHER step has been taken on the slow journey towards building a new health centre for Oliva – although it will not be open until the year 2021 at the earliest.

The miniscule practice on the Pego road, which supplements the main clinic at the north end of town, has no lift, only one toilet, just two doctors on duty, a nurse’s station barely big enough for three tables, and a waiting area so small that, at peak times, patients stand wall-to-wall in the corridors.

Now, regional health authorities have commissioned the plans at a cost of just under €277,000, which will take around nine months to draw up.

