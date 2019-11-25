Pit 100 excavation starts

WORK has started on digging up a common grave in Paterna (L’Horta Oest) believed to be the final resting place of up to 25 victims of General Franco’s dictatorship.

Families from La Safor – Gandia, Oliva, Piles, Xeresa and Xeraco – and from Xàtiva (La Costera) are waiting with bated breath to see whether their relatives, who were shot by a firing squad on November 2, 1939 are among those lying in Pit 100.

Around 2,200 victims of Franco’s régime are believed to be in unmarked tombs in Paterna cemetery, according to historians.

