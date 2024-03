Further planting has been taking place in the dunes at La Mata – this time with Torrevieja town hall working in conjunction with the Xaloc association.

Councillor for the environment, Antonio Vidal said a ‘significant number’ of plants which are specially adapted the sandy environment have been added.

“The rewilding of the dunes is also essential to mitigate the impact of climate change,” he said.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News