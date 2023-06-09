New coalition to govern San Fulgencio

Independent party PIPN has sealed a pact with the Partido Popular (PP) in San Fulgencio to form a coalition council.

The formation led by Charo Mejías won two seats in the May 28 municipal elections, which with the five that went to the PP is enough for an absolute majority.

The new mayor will be PP candidate José Ballester, who told Costa Blanca News that PIPN will manage the departments for town planning, the treasury, parks and gardens, public works and services, and health.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News