The protection zone which covers the system of dunes in the south of Guardamar del Segura is being extended.

More than five metres of beach is being added in an area which stretches for nearly two kilometres from close to the border with the La Mata – along Playa les Origues and north to Playa del Camp.

The section of sand has been roped off to protect nesting birds, in particular the Kentish plover, which makes its nest on the sand.

