Funding cuts for struggling health department

The Valencia government has slashed planned investment in the Torrevieja health department just when it is needed most, according to a local campaign group advocating decent public healthcare.

At a protest outside the hospital on Tuesday, campaigners said Torrevieja hospital needs more beds, operating theatres, outpatient consultation rooms, medical speciality bases and even storage.

They claimed the new regional government has cut the €17.3 million that had been slated by their predecessors for the area over 2023 and 2024, to just €1.84M.

