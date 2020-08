An alleged gangmaster has been arrested after an illegal worker died of heatstroke on Saturday.

According to state news agency EFE, the victim is 42-year-old man from Nicaragua, who was working in fields near Lorca in temperatures that reached 44°C.

The man was taken to a health centre suffering from ‘serious effects of heat’ at around 15.30.

