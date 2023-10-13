Work starts on vast housing complex

A teaser on the Costa Blanca News Facebook page this week, about our report on p17 – which has the headline ‘work underway on giant housing estate’ – generated more than 100 comments.

The story notes how developers have moved in to start the construction of the vast housing estate at La Hoya in Torrevieja, with large clouds of dust and sand drifting over nearby homes and vehicles.

Here is a selection of the opinions shared by readers.

Debra Camp said. “Is there a need for more housing? I see so many which are empty.”

Peter Roberts resorted to irony to state: “Just what’s needed. More construction of houses, like there’s a shortage!”

Elaine Carthy stated. “100,000 houses empty on the Costa, plus properties being built at La Flamenca – we do not want any more.”

David S. Romero said. “That’s wonderful. Keep on destroying the last surviving virgin areas on the coast.”

Mark Lynch noted. “The couple of roundabouts just there on the CV-905 are bad already, but it’s going to become a nightmare now.”

Myra Gallicker said. “I could see the sand blowing up, from Torretta 3 this morning! Going to be difficult for some.”

Jan Broome noted. “Crazy, ruining the Costa Blanca coastal areas. So many properties for sale yet they still build and build until it looks like a concrete jungle.”

However, Karen Jones Martin did find something positive to say about the development.

“Looks like they are preserving the olive trees which is good,” she stated. “The access road should be interesting.”