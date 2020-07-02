The Cat is caged

The reign of terror of a notorious alleged burglar, nicknamed ‘The Cat’, was ended this week when a judge ordered the 32-year-old to be held behind bars after allegedly being caught ‘red-handed’ after breaking into a Javea home.

