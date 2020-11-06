New measures for the Valencia region

Stricter measures to crack down on the spread of Covid-19 in the Valencia region have just been announced by regional president Ximo Puig.

Restaurants and bars will only be able to operate at a third of total capacity indoors – and 50% on their terraces.

Self-service and buffet service has been banned.

Shops and supermarkets can only operate at 50% capacity, which is the same for cinemas and theatres.

Group activities are limited to six people.

They recommend that work meetings be held online.

The measures come into effect at midnight tonight and run until midnight on December 9.

Elda and Petrer are the only municipalities to be sealed off – residents can only enter and leave for justified reasons for the next 14 days from midnight tonight.