Graffiti in and around Calpe town centre

January 7

Dear Sir,

Calpe will soon be known as the SKID-ROW coastal town on the Costa Blanca.

What is the difference between street art and vandalism? That is the question.

Is street art, something that is adorned legally and is generally more difficult artistically and interesting on ones eye to observe/look at or is it total vandalism which is disfiguring.

How long is it before our beautiful Calpe ends up looking like the Skid Row of the Costa Blanca. Time is well overdue.

Calpe council must take a serious stand on this issue, it’s getting out of hand.

There will be a large reduction in tourism to Calpe in the near future if this problem is swept under the carpet yet again by the local council.

Chris Keik