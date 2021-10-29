Partner arrested for grisly killing

A 70-year-old Finnish man has been arrested for allegedly dissecting his 68-year-old partner and placing her body parts in rubbish containers in Torrevieja.

The alarm was sounded yesterday at around 13.45 when a man searching though bins behind shops on Calle Luis Cánovas Martínez in Aguas Nuevas found human remains – two legs and an arm.

The area was closed off and a search carried out in the area, where Guardia Civil found more body parts.

According to state news agency EFE, the suspect was identified from images taken from security cameras.

 

