Extension to opening hours brings bar cheer

Bar and restaurant owners – and their customers – were celebrating this week after closing time was pushed back to 22.00 following the regional government’s relaxation of restrictions brought in to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking today (Tuesday) after the first night with an extra four hours to operate, Joanna Brake – the owner of the Family Bar in El Chaparral, Torrevieja – said: “For the first night of bars being open it was really good.

“Customers were happy that we were open and that they could have an evening drink.”

