Brexit assurances from new Ambassador

NEW British Ambassador Hugh Elliott has committed his embassy team to providing assurances to expats over their ‘questions and concerns’ over Brexit uncertainty.
He said the British government had given ‘legal certainty’ to EU nationals living in the UK and underlined his ‘pleasure’ that Spain had granted expats the same rights post-Brexit.

