Covid certification requirements gain support

More Spanish regions are coming round to the idea of requiring an EU Digital COVID Certificate of vaccination, or a negative antigen or PCR test to enter hostelry or nightlife establishments.

Regional tourism secretary in Valencia, Francesc Colomer expressed support, saying it would ensure safety for customers and workers and ‘keep the machinery running’ in hostelry establishments.

