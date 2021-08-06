Covid certification requirements gain support

0
147

More Spanish regions are coming round to the idea of requiring an EU Digital COVID Certificate of vaccination, or a negative antigen or PCR test to enter hostelry or nightlife establishments.

Regional tourism secretary in Valencia, Francesc Colomer expressed support, saying it would ensure safety for customers and workers and ‘keep the machinery running’ in hostelry establishments.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.