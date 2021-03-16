Council gives vaccine advice to their non-SIP card residents

The town hall in Alfaz del Pi have published information on ‘what foreign people on the municipal register (padrón)’ in the town who do not have a SIP health card ‘need to do to get a Covid-19 vaccination’.

A spokesman for the health department at the local authority said those people who ‘live permanently or temporarily in the municipality’ and ‘use private healthcare’ – who want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 – ‘should ask about the jab at the health centre’.

Full report in this week’s Costa Blanca News – in the shops on Thursday due to the Friday bank holiday.