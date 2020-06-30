Building frenzy grips south Alicante province

A plan to construct 1,086 holiday homes close to the coast in Pilar de la Horadada has been put on public display by the town hall.

The development has been earmarked for land between Riomar urbanisation at Mil Palmeras, the N-332 dual carriageway, Lo Monte campsite at Torre de la Horadada and the coast.

And nearly 230 more holiday homes are being built in Orihuela Costa, according to the agreements reached in Tuesday’s council board meeting.

