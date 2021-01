After years of delays, the high-speed train (AVE) rail connection between Madrid, Elche and Orihuela is due to start operating next week.

The journey to the nation’s capital will take less than two-and-a-half hours from the south of Alicante province and tickets are already on sale.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com