Killer storms leave six dead

THE storms of the past week have left at least six people dead in Spain. Heavy snow across much of north and central areas plus driving rain in the south also caused severe travel disruption.

Deaths include a 65-year-old man in Bizkaia who hit his head when he fell in the street, a municipal worker in Huelva struck by a falling tree, and a homeless man in Asturias who suffered from hypothermia while sleeping in a cardboard box. In Huesca, a 23-year-old ski monitor was buried by an avalanche in the Pyrenees, while two people died in a head-on road accident in severe conditions.