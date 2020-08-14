Another nightclub closed over dancing

A third nightspot in Alicante city has been shut down after police carried out an inspection in the early hours of Thursday morning and found around 40 people on the dance floor who were not respecting social distancing and some not wearing face masks.

At the beginning of the week local police closed down two nightclubs in the city in 48 hours for failing to follow rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The owners of the premises face fines of up to €60,000 after officers found that the discothèques’ dance floors were open for use.

The latest inspection took place in the port area following a tip-off from a member of the public.