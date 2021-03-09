All things being equal

On International Women’s Day yesterday (March 8) vice-president of the Valencia region, Mónica Oltra gave details of the law of equality between woman and men (Ley de Igualdad entre mujeres y hombres) which is currently being drawn up for the region.

Sra Oltra said their objective was that the legislation should not be ‘merely a declaration’ – and it ‘should have a real impact on people’s lives, above all in the economic sphere’.