All things being equal

Regional vice-president Mónica Oltra presenting the deal
On International Women’s Day yesterday (March 8) vice-president of the Valencia region, Mónica Oltra gave details of the law of equality between woman and men (Ley de Igualdad entre mujeres y hombres) which is currently being drawn up for the region.
Sra Oltra said their objective was that the legislation should not be ‘merely a declaration’ – and it ‘should have a real impact on people’s lives, above all in the economic sphere’.
