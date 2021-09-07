Alicante winemaking rules revised

The requirements to make wine that can be sold displaying the protected designation of origin (PDO) status of Alicante have been completely revised by the regulatory board.

Modifications include eliminating factors which they say have no bearing on the quality of the produce, such as the layout and spacing of vines.

They have also created a new classification, ‘Alicante Singular’.

