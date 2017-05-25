Garrucha crashes out of Galasa

By David Jackson

Garrucha has voted to leave the Galasa water service, throwing the future of the heavily indebted public utility company into doubt.

Mayor Maria López (PSOE) said that her reason for leaving the service was that Galasa could no longer supply the service it promised. She said: “We will not be held hostage to the false promises of the PP party in charge of the provincial council and Galasa. This company cannot supply the service we pay for.”

But opposition councillor Juan Francisco (PP) said: “This is a privatisation of our water supply, pure and simple.”