By Emma Randle

Construction of a new care home in Albox is set to start next month, after the council approved the works’ licence last week.

The new old people’s residence, compared to a “four-star hotel” by mayor Francisco Torrecillas, will be a large, modern three-storey building with 22 double rooms and 16 singles, housing 60 residents.

The project is being developed by nursing home provider Grupo Gerial, which runs seven other care homes in the province, in collaboration with Albox council.