FURTHER anxiety about expats’ future in Europe has been heaped on this week by an EU report leaked to The Guardian into the legal impact of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.
In it the European parliament’s legal affairs committee reportedly says it will be down to each member state to decide whether British citizens are allowed to carry on living within their respective borders after 2019.
EU-UK brinkmanship with expats
FURTHER anxiety about expats’ future in Europe has been heaped on this week by an EU report leaked to The Guardian into the legal impact of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.