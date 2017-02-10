At the cinema this week

Due to an error at our printers, the information on the cinemas has not appeared.

Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Here are the films on show this week.

Cine Colci – Benidorm Tel: 965 865 060

Fifty Shades Darker – Shows on every day at 6.30pm & 8.45pm

While Christian wrestles with his inner demons, Anastasia must confront the anger and envy of the women who came before her.

Cine Jayán – Jávea

Tel: 965 790 147

Fifty Shades Darker – Shows on Fri 10, Tues 14 and Wed 15 at 8.00pm

Cine IMF – Torrevieja

Tel 965 705 414

Fifty Shades Darker- Shows on every day at 6.00pm

Cine Roma – Alfaz del Pi

Tel: 965 88 82 66

La La Land – Shows on Feb Fri 10, Mon 13, Tues 14 and Thurs 16 at 6.30pm

A jazz pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.