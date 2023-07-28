Tourism drives summer job creation

The importance of tourism for job creation was underlined by figures for June which the minister for industry, commerce and tourism called ‘extraordinary’.

Employment related to tourist activities totalled 2.76 million of the people making social security contributions, which is 13.4% of the national total number of contributors.

This represented an increase of 5.6% on May, making it the best June on record, according to government tourism agency Turespaña.

