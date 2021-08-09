Rezum: Pioneering prostate treatment technology at Quirónsalud Alicante

Quirónsalud Alicante has employed the pioneering Rezum technique for treating benign prostate hyperplasia. Benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) — also called prostate gland enlargement — is a common condition as men get older. An enlarged prostate gland can cause uncomfortable urinary symptoms, such as blocking the flow of urine out of the bladder. It can also cause bladder, urinary tract or kidney problems.

The Rezum technique is a minimally invasive, fast and safe procedure that does not require hospital admission.

The revolutionary treatment is now available in Quirónsalud Alicante Hospital’s Urology Department, allowing the treatment of BPH without impacting the patient’s urinary system or sexual function.

The technique lasts approximately 10 minutes, and is performed through the urethra under controlled sedation. The treatment consists of the injection of water vapour into the prostate, which causes tissue necrosis (cell death), solving the problems caused by the growth of the prostate in the patient and eradicating related symptoms.

The goal of the medical team of urology professionals at Quirónsalud Alicante and Quirónsalud Torrevieja hospitals is to treat BPH in the least invasive way possible. Thus, the Rezum and green laser techniques employed by Quirónsalud are both effective and efficient.

What is benign prostate hyperplasia?

Prostate hyperplasia is benign (non-cancerous) enlargement of the prostate gland, and it is a common disorder in men. So much so that it affects more than 50% of the male population between 50 and 60 years of age, and up to 90% of men over 80 years of age.

Who is the Rezum system suitable for?

Treatment with the Rezum technique is indicated for patients with Benign Obstructive Hyperplasia who do not want to continue with the drug treatment and the secondary effects caused by the medication (impotence, decreased libido, hypertension…). It is also suitable for young patients; patients at high risk of bleeding; and with other illnesses or undergoing treatment for other conditions.

This technique represents a great advance in the treatment for benign prostate hyperplasia and a hope for men with this condition who are concerned about the preservation of the functions of their prostate.

Advantages of the Rezum technique

The benefits of the Rezum technique, as it is a minimally invasive technique, are many:

Safe and effective procedure, reducing side effects.

Low risk of bleeding and complications.

Alternative to strong oral medication and traditional surgery.

Administered under sedation.

Short surgical time.

It does not require hospitalization (outpatient regime).

Progressive improvement of urinary symptoms with rapid recovery and return to normal daily life.

It does not produce sexual impotence or definitive urinary incontinence.

Preservation of ejaculation in 95% cases.

To determine if a patient is a suitable candidate for the Rezum technique, they must first have a consultation with the urology specialist.

It is advisable for men over 40 years of age who feel discomfort, even minimal, to carry out an annual check-up with the urologist to rule out any type of problem.

Quirónsalud Alicante Urology Service

The Urology Service of the Hospital Quirónsalud Alicante has the team and the necessary technology to address diseases of the urinary and retroperitoneal system in men and women.

More information at info.alicante@quironsalud.es or by phone: 966 972 900.