Most Important Check-Ups for Women according to Age

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends undergoing at least one full check-up every four years before the age of 40. In the case of women, it is also necessary to consider that your body goes through significant changes as you age, so we advise applying preventive measures that could be essential for your health.

Stages of Women’s Health

During each stage, different factors need to be considered. Firstly, during their adolescence and twenties, “for women in this age group, it is important to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STIs), as well as unwanted pregnancies, because most women are already sexually active,” explains Judith Catalá Serrat, a physician specialised in General Medicine at Hospital Quirónsalud Alicante. Doctor Catalá notes that during this stage, “it is also important to assess the consumption of toxic substances and eating habits, as well as undergoing to gynaecological controls and early detection tests such as cytology.”

Between 30 and 40 Years of Age

“At this age, programmed cytologies should continue, and women should get sonograms and mammograms if there is any finding during a physical examination,” states Doctor Yaquelin Popa, a Family Medicine Specialist at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja. At this age, women should also undergo blood tests to assess whether they have anaemia, or alterations to the kidneys, liver, thyroid or cholesterol.”

Between 40 and 50: Taking Greater Precautions

Between the ages of 40 and 50, the age at which women can contract diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, pre-menopause and cervical or breast cancer, among others, so women should enter a new preventive phase, warn physicians. To do this, “they must undergo an adequate examination that includes measuring blood pressure, weight, and body mass index, as well as a skin analysis, in order to rule out possible pathologies or melanomas,” explains Doctor Catalá. This is the age range at which we start screening programmes for breast pathologies with yearly mammograms, and we start to perform colorectal cancer prevention tests, taking a faecal occult blood test (FOBT) every two years.

After 60

Hearing and eyesight problems are two of the issues to consider after women turn 60. In this case, the specialists at Quirónsalud hospitals recommend annual check-ups with the ophthalmologist and the ear, nose, and throat specialist. At the same time, women over 60 are in a risk group for contracting the flu, due to which vaccinating the patient every winter should be considered. This age range is also when women should undergo control tests to check for the existence of osteoporosis, and measure calcium and kidney function; likewise, gynaecological sonograms and mammary examinations are recommended in order to rule out diseases in areas such as the ovaries or the uterus.