Manises, Spain’s luckiest Christmas lottery town

AN AIRPORT town is probably one of the luckiest in Spain: El Gordo Christmas lottery tickets sold there have won top prizes for the last 11 years on the trot.

This year, lottery shop number three in Manises (L’Horta Oest) sold two fifth-prize numbers, 06293 and 81610, worth €6,000 apiece, and the third-prize number 00750, worth €50,000 to the holder.

Three décimos, or tenths of a ticket, with number 06293 were sold, plus one with 81610, and two with 00750.

Such is Manises’ fame for selling winning number combinations that residents all over the country search online for ‘Manises lottery shop’.

By Samantha Kett