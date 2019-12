ITS STREETS are cheaper than Pall Mall, Mayfair and The Strand, and you won’t really have to go to jail if you find yourself in the wrong corner – but Gandia now has a monopoly over festive shopping.

The La Safor district capital has just released its own version of the classic ‘buying-up-London’ board game, and instead of irons, cars and dogs, the ‘counters’ are miniature versions of the town hall, the Borgia Palace and the Collegiate Church.

By Samantha Kett