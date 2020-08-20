Man survives shot in the head after gang attack

0
14

An apparently unprovoked mass attack in a Xàtiva house, which left a man for dead, has landed seven men in jail, according to the sentence of the Valencia provincial court, obtained by Costa Blanca News.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.