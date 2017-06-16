Forest fire protocol warning

ONLY 11 Castellón province towns have the mandatory anti-forest fire action protocol installed.

Out of the 135 towns and villages that make up Castellón, only four are exempt from having to address the matter, as they do not have any land that could be susceptible of catching fire.

However, of the remaining 134, only 11 (Aín, Alcudia de Veo, Ares, Xóvar, Eslida, Higueras, Montán, Montanejos, Onda, la Vall d’Uixó and la Vall d’Almonacid) have the legally-required plan in place, while the rest hang in legal limbo while leaving serious devastation of their forests to chance.

